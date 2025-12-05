Saurabh murder case: ‘Reputation ruined’ Muskan’s father puts up house for sale

In a dramatic turn in the Saurabh murder case, the father of the accused woman - Muskan Rastogi - currently lodged in the district jail, displayed “House for Sale” posters on the walls of his residence in Indira Nagar. The posters went viral on social media, reviving discussions around the family’s financial and social turmoil. Muskan and Sahil in police custody (HT File Photo)

Pramod Kumar Rastogi, a jeweller by profession, is the father of Muskan, who along with her lover Sahil, allegedly murdered her husband, Saurabh, on March 3. After committing the murder, the duo travelled to Himachal Pradesh and returned on March 17. The crime surfaced on March 18, after which police arrested both Muskan and Sahil and sent them to jail.

Rastogi’s jewellery business, which operated from a shop outside his house, was functioning smoothly before the murder. However, following the incident, the family reportedly faced severe social backlash and loss of reputation so intense that their business collapsed. Rastogi had also lent money to several people, much of which was never repaid. The cumulative financial burden has left the family in distress.

A few days earlier, Rastogi had put up “House for Sale” posters on his residence, which he removed after they went viral. But on Thursday, he put them up again, sparking fresh debate.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh clarified that Muskan’s parents are not accused in the case, and matters related to buying or selling the property do not fall under the scope of the police investigation.

Saurabh’s brother, Rahul alias Bablu, objected to the sale, claiming that the house was not built solely with Muskan’s family’s money. According to him, Saurabh had contributed significantly to its construction. Therefore, he argued, Pramod Rastogi had no authority to sell the property.

Meanwhile, inside the jail, Muskan—who recently gave birth to a baby—remains lodged along with four other mothers in a women’s barrack. Sahil, her co-accused and lover, expressed a desire to see the newborn and approached the jail superintendent. However, the administration declined the request.

Senior jail superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma stated that Muskan and Sahil are confined in separate barracks and can only see each other during video conference hearings. Moreover, since they are not legally married, Sahil cannot be permitted to meet the infant.