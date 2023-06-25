Save Culture, Save India Mission: Religious conversions taking place through online gaming platforms: U.P. CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that cultural warriors should make people aware of the attacks on our culture in the digital age but must not take the law into their hands as it would be help such elements get away. Participating in the ‘Save Culture Save India Mission’, which was organised by “Save Culture Save India Foundation” at Gautam Buddha Nagar University on Sunday, he said, “On receiving any such information, inform the Cultural Warrior Police immediately.” Descendants of Aurangzeb driving rickshaws in Kolkata today: Yogi (HT File)

The CM said that the digital age is as beneficial as it is dangerous. “Recently, an incident had come to light, in which school children were being lured to convert their religion through online gaming. The gang was busted by our police. Similarly, another gang, which was engaged in converting deaf and dumb children was exposed a few days ago. The incidents of religious conversion are not happening only in Uttar Pradesh. Such people target decent families as part of a conspiracy. The recent incidents in Delhi and Mumbai serve as an example. Our government has brought an ordinance to stop this and the law is working accordingly,” he added according to the statement issued by his office after the event.

CM Yogi further said that all the countries of the world have their own unique identities. For example, France’s identity is art whereas Britain is known for its business interests. Similarly, the identity of India is its culture. Sanskrit and culture are the identity of India and no one is allowed to play with this. You can’t serve anything in society in the name of freedom of expression. It also has some rules and regulations”, he added.

The CM also said that the Mughals ruled this country comfortably until they attacked temples. “Their decline started as they started destroying temple... Today, the descendants of Aurangzeb are pulling rickshaws in Kolkata,” he said. Emphasising that there have been good and bad people in every period, Yogi said that it is important that good people become part of the campaign to save culture and make people aware.

Cultural warriors honoured

On the occasion, CM Yogi launched the website of the ‘Save Culture Save India Mission’ and honoured cultural warriors. They were presented a cheque of ₹1 lakh and a citation by the Foundation. The awardees included -- Abhay Shah, who runs the Swachh Cyber India movement, Manish Prania, creative branding and maker of the much talked about film ‘Ek Ladki’, Vaishali Shah, senior writer and CEO of Pixel, filmmaker Praveen Chaturvedi, Hindu Janajagaran Samiti spokesperson Ramesh Shinde, journalist Swati Goyal Sharma, TV anchor Pradeep Bhandari, Sanjeev Newar, who runs the Gems of Bollywood movement and Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain. CM Yogi also presented the shawl and citation to the Foundation’s Business and revenue advisor Uttam Dave as well as industrialist Umesh Chhajje and senior advocate Amit Singh who are associated with the foundation.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Industrial Development Jaswant Singh Saini, Minister of State for Public Works Brijesh Singh and university teachers and students also attended the programme.