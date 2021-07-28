SC Commission seeks action taken report of Rewari rape case

Reacting to a notice sent by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeking action taken report in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old girl in Rewari, superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Jorwal said he had already sent a detailed action report to Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava on July 20.

“The Commission had sent a notice to Haryana chief secretary, state DGP, Rewari DC and me regarding the action taken against accused booked in the rape case of a 10-year-old girl. All accused had been arrested and we have even filed challan in court. The 18-year-old accused is lodged in jail and juveniles were sent to observation home,” the SP added.

Rewari DC Yashendra Singh confirmed the same and said the SP has already sent the report and the administration is looking closely at the case.

An 18-year-old man and eight minors were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a Class-5 student and filming the assault at a village in Rewari on June 10.

Five of the minor accused are aged between 10 to 12. In their complaint, the 10-year-old girl’s family had said that the incident took place on May 24 when the victim was playing outside her house.

They realised what had happened after a video of the assault was widely circulated on the social media and reached them.

Rewari DSP (headquarters) Hansraj said the victim’s family had lodged a complaint on June 8.

“The boys took the girl to the government school near her house. They raped her and recorded the incident. They threatened her of dire consequences if she told anybody about the assault. After circulating the video, they started blackmailing the victim,” Hansraj said.

Police had arrested the 18-year-old and five juveniles for raping the minor and three minors for filming the incident.