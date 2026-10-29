Chennai, V Muthukumar, a key accused in the cash-for-approvals for private schools scam, on Thursday surrendered here before the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act. School approval scam: Ex-minister Anbil seeks bail, Muthukumar surrenders

Meanwhile, former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, now in the Puzhal Central Prison in the same case, has moved the special court seeking bail.

Judge L S Sathiyamurthy, before whom Muthukumar surrendered, remanded him to judicial custody till November 12, 2026.

The judge posted to November 2, the hearing on the bail petition filed by Poyyamozhi and another petition, seeking return of property, namely electronic gadgets, which were seized from him.

The judge also adjourned to November 2, the hearing on the petition filed by the Central Crime Branch , seeking police custody of Poyyamozhi for five days.

The charge against Poyyamozhi was that he, in the name of the party fund, allegedly collected money to the tune of crores from private school managements by promising to get government recognition and various statutory approvals.

In his bail petition, Poyyamozhi submitted that he had been fully cooperating with the investigation on September 16, 17 and 18 and also responded to the police notice promptly.

He has never evaded the investigation nor attempted to abscond or obstruct the course of investigation. There was, therefore, no necessity nor justification for subjecting him to custodial interrogation. He also undertakes to cooperate with the investigation in future, he added.

He said the grounds of arrest were not informed to him and no memorandum of arrest was issued to him.

It was well settled that a mere rejection of anticipatory bail in itself was no ground for directing his arrest. There was no allegation or material to suggest that he was likely to abscond, tamper with evidence, influence witnesses or otherwise interfere with or hamper the investigation.

In the absence of such circumstances, his custodial interrogation would serve no investigative purpose. He was also a former MLA and minister and has deep roots in society and was not a flight risk, he added.

He said he was suffering from Pancreatitis, which causes him constant upper abdominal pain and necessitates a specialised dietary regimen, continuous medical care and appropriate treatment.

In view of his medical condition, he requires special care and medical attention, which would be essential for safeguarding his health and well-being, he added, and sought to leave him on bail.

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