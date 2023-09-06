Schoolboys stabbed in posh Prayagraj area

Two schoolboys were stabbed over a love affair, near Hira Halwai Crossing, under the Civil Lines police station on Wednesday, police said. Locals rescued the injured students and caught the attackers. The injured students were admitted to hospital and an FIR was registered against the accused. Two persons have been arrested in this connection, officials added. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Police officials said two Class 12 students at a private school had gone to attend practical class on Wednesday. Om Mishra, a resident of Badshahi Mandi area, who is a student at another school, and his aides Ansh and others, waylaid the two when they came out of school in the afternoon.

They had an argument following which Om Mishra pulled out a knife and stabbed the duo. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the students. Om Mishra and Ansh were nabbed while their other aides fled the scene. Locals also thrashed the attackers before handing them over to the police. The injured students were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

SHO of Civil Lines police station Bhanu Pratap said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the relatives of one of the injured students. Primary investigations revealed that the students clashed over a love affair with a girl, he added.