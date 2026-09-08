Second killing in 8 days of Sept: Nine-year-old dies in leopard attack in village near KWS

Concerns about human-wildlife conflict around the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) have intensified, with a nine-year-old boy being killed in a leopard attack in Anand Nagar village of the Katarniaghat range on Monday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The latest incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of villagers living close to the sanctuary, coming shortly after the death of a 28-year-old Ram Singh in a leopard attack in Mahboob Nagar village on September 1, another settlement adjoining the sanctuary area.

According to forest department officials, the latest incident took place at around 9 pm on September 7 when nine-year-old Rajveer went to a handpump located along the roadside to fetch water. A leopard reportedly emerged from the sugarcane fields behind his house and attacked the child.

Rajveer sustained critical injuries in the attack and became unconscious. His family members and local residents immediately rushed him towards the nearest Community Health Centre (CHC), but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. His body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination.

Forest officials said pugmarks believed to be those of a leopard were found near the incident site. Camera traps are being installed in the area to identify and monitor the animal involved in the attack. A cage is also being placed in the area as part of efforts to capture the leopard and prevent further attacks.

Officials said the area has also been affected by flooding, forcing wild animals to move towards higher ground and, in some cases, towards adjoining human settlements in search of shelter.

DFO Apoorv Dixit said the Forest Department has provided immediate financial assistance of ₹10,000 to the deceased boy’s mother. Dixit said the remaining compensation admissible under government rules would be processed and provided to the bereaved family at the earliest.

According to the forest department, 18 leopards have so far been captured during the current financial year, following incidents involving human-wildlife conflict.

Despite these rescue and capture operations, five people have lost their lives in leopard attacks in the current financial year.

The death of 28-year-old Ram Singh in Mahboob Nagar village recently had already triggered concern among local residents. The latest killing of the nine-year-old boy in Anand Nagar has further heightened anxiety among villagers.