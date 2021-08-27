Security beefed up in Karnal amid protest call by farmers ahead of BJP meeting

Security has been beefed up near the venue of BJP state-level meeting in Karnal slated to be held on Saturday as members of farmer unions have threatened to hold protest.

As per information, all key leaders of the ruling BJP, including chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and district presidents are likely to attend the meeting at a private hotel located on railway road in Karnal.

As per party leaders, the meeting was called for preparations of the upcoming panchayat elections in state. The meeting will start at 10am and will last till 3pm.

BJP Karnal district president Yogender Rana said the meeting was called for preparation of Panchyati Raj and municipal elections.

He said the chief minister will inaugurate some developmental projects for Karnal.

On threat of protest by farmers, he said this is the party’s internal meeting and nobody should object it.

Soon after getting information about the meeting, members of different farm unions also held a meeting in Karnal and decided to protest the visit of BJP leaders.

Farm leaders have given a call to all farmers to reach Dera Kar Sewa at around 9am from where they will make strategy for the protest.

“The CM and other BJP leaders will be in Karnal on Saturday. I request all farmers to reach here as we will show them black flags on call of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha,” said BKU (Charuni) Karnal leader Jagdip Singh Aulakh.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia reviewed the security arrangements in city and the venue of the meeting.

The DC said the administration will hold a meeting with farm leaders to avoid any law and order situation.

The SP said everybody has a right to protest peacefully but nobody will be allowed to disrupt law and order.

Heavy police deployment and barricading will be done on the railway road to stop farmers at a specific distance from the venue.