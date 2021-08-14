Security beefed up in UP for I-Day

LUCKNOW Security had been upped across the state and vigilance intensified before Independence Day (August 15), said senior police officials of UP police headquarters here on Friday.

UP director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel issued a detailed circular to all district police chiefs in this connection and asked for strict compliance with necessary security drill to be performed to avert any trouble on Independence Day. He directed the district police chiefs to ensure necessary security arrangements at railway, metro and bus stations, airports, markets, malls and other crowded places. He said a special security plan should be made for important installations.

The DGP directed setting up of police check posts and installing of barriers strategically as well as anti-sabotage check where Independence Day’s functions are scheduled to be organised. He said the deployment of trained watches should also be ensured at these places.

He directed that special vigil should be ensured for planes, gliders and drones as well as surprise checking at hotels, guesthouses, hospitals and shopping malls must be carried out. He said the verification of people who had recently taken houses on rent should be done. Besides, the checking of chemical shops should also be done, he added.

Earlier, the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had claimed to have busted the al-Qaeda terror linked module in Lucknow on July 11, The ATS arrested five suspects in this connection and claimed that they were planning to assemble bombs with gunpowder and other things easily available in the market to carry out serial blasts in Lucknow as well as other parts of the state before August 15.