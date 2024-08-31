Senior citizens above 85, voters with disability to get pick-and-drop facility on polling day

Gurugram: In an attempt to ensure a robust democracy, various voter awareness activities are being held across all four assembly constituencies in the district. To facilitate easy voting for every citizen on election day, scheduled for October 5, the election commission has provided a number of facilities for voters, officials said. District election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that as part of these efforts, senior citizens over 85 years of age and voters with more than 40% disability in Gurugram district can opt for a pick-and-drop service on election day. (HT PHOTO)

District election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that as part of these efforts, senior citizens over 85 years of age and voters with more than 40% disability in Gurugram district can opt for a pick-and-drop service on election day. “If these voters wish to vote from home, they must submit Form 12-D to the relevant authorities, who will then visit their homes. However, if they prefer to vote at the polling station, they can choose the pick-and-drop facility, and arrangements will be made at the level of the Returning Officer to transport them to and from the polling station,” he said.

According to officials aware of the matter, for senior citizens over 85 years old, no additional certificates are required with Form 12-D, provided their age is listed in the voter roll. Yadav said that before election day, officials will visit these voters’ homes to collect their preferences.

“Voters with disabilities, identified as such in the voter list and holding a benchmark disability certificate under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (with at least 40% specified disability), are eligible to apply for postal ballot facilities. They must attach a copy of their benchmark disability certificate when submitting Form 12-D,” he said.

The District Election Officer said that the collection of Form 12-D will be completed within five days from the date of notification. Sector Officers, under the supervision of the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer, will ensure the timely distribution and collection of Form 12-D through BLOs (Booth Level Officers).

The DC said that in the last Lok Sabha elections, eligible voters in this category actively utilized this facility. He said that Gurugram district has over 50,000 voters who are either above 85 years old or have more than 40% disability. These voters can register their details by calling the district election office’s toll-free number, 1950. A government employee and a volunteer will be assigned to assist in transporting these voters from their homes to the polling stations. He also mentioned that healthy eligible voters who can independently reach the polling station should serve as an inspiration to others.

Yadav urged all voters in the district to exercise their right to vote, as it is a constitutional right that allows every individual to choose their preferred representative. He emphasised the importance of voting beyond considerations of caste, creed, and religion, and highlighted that strengthening democracy is the duty of every citizen. “To raise awareness about 100% voter turnout, slogans will be displayed at major intersections in the relevant assembly constituencies, and demonstrations of EVMs, VVPATs, and Control Units will be held at public places, along with events like Raahgiri and flash mobs in malls,” he said.