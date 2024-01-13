Sentiments of Sanatanis peaking before Pran Pratishtha: Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the sentiments of each Sanatani were reaching a crescendo as the historic and sacred moment of Pran Pratistha at Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya was drawing closer. UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Stating that January 22 would be a festival for each citizen, he called upon people to recite Ram Naam Sankirtan at temples and community centres. He also urged them to bid adieu to single-use plastic.

In an online interaction, he urged village panchayat members to embark on a special sanitation drive from January 14 near temples and decorate them

“God dwells where there is cleanliness,” he said, asking people to connect themselves with the live telecast of the consecration event scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya.

He stressed the importance of sending a positive message nationwide by actively participating in the special cleanliness campaign.

Emphasising that this celebration extends beyond Ayodhya, he urged every village, house, and individual to join the unprecedented festivities.

He also once again urged people to celebrate Deepotsav in every home and temple on Shri Ramotsav, recommending the recitation of Ramnaam Sankirtan in homes, temples, and public spaces.

“We have to stop using single-use plastic, designating the special cleanliness on January 14 as a platform for achieving this goal,” he said.

He encouraged all villages to engage in a healthy competition for cleanliness, emphasising that a cleaner environment enhances the village’s aesthetic appeal, augments its reputation, and garners appreciation.

Proposing a cleanliness competition on January 14, he recommended overseeing by the panchayati raj department to ensure effective monitoring.

He appealed to all village heads to focus on solid and liquid waste management.

“Implementing a waste management system in panchayats is not only aimed at protecting the environment but also at supplying farmers with valuable compost,” he stated.