Seven in fray from Varanasi now for LS polls

After withdrawal of nominations on the last day on Friday, seven candidates, including Prime minister Narendra Modi, are in fray for the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi Parliamentary seat.

Rashtriya Samajwadi Jan Kranti Party candidate Paras Nath Keshari withdrew his name on the last day. Thereafter, a total of seven candidates, including three independent, are left to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

At Varanasi parliamentary constituency, the final candidates are Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Bharatiya Janata Party, Ajay Rai- Congress, Athar Jamal Lari-Bahujan Samaj Party, Gagan Prakash Yadav-Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Koli Shetty Shivkumar-Yug Tulsi Party, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari-Independent and Dinesh Kumar Yadav-Independent.

The election symbols were allotted to candidates with PM Modi of Bharatiya Janata Party allotted Kamal, Ajay Rai of Congress-Haath, Athar Jamal Lari of Bahujan Samaj Party-Elephant, Gagan Prakash Yadav of Apna Dal (Kameravadi)-Envelope, Koli Shetty Shivkumar of Yug Tulsi Party-Road Roller. Flute has been allotted as election symbol to independent candidate Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, and dumbbells to independent candidate Dinesh Kumar Yadav.