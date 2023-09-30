Several injured in stone pelting on VHP procession in Gujarat’s Narmada; 30 held

The Gujarat police on Friday detained at least 30 people in the wake of a communal clash that took place between two groups in Gujarat’s Narmada district, people familiar with the matter said.. Stone pelting during Shaurya Jagran Yatra of in Gujarat’s Narmada (Twitter/ video screengrab)

Police said the clash took place during a procession of ‘Shaurya Jagran Yatra’ organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. It was passing through a neighbourhood primarily inhabited by the minority community in Selamba town, added police.

Police said that the incident has left several people injured.

Narmada superintendent of police (SP) Prashant Sumbe said on Friday morning, the Shaurya Yatra procession was passing by a mosque in Selamba when people at the mosque requested to run down the music.

This led to an argument between the two groups and some individuals, who were not affiliated with either side, began throwing stones from behind.

“The situation quickly escalated beyond control, prompting the police to resort to lathi charge and lob tear gas shells to disperse the crowd,” SP Sumbe said.

“At least thirty people have been apprehended from both sides, and legal action will be taken against them. About 15 to 17 individuals, including four to five policemen, sustained injuries in the violence. Fortunately, none of the injuries are severe. The situation is now under control,” added the SP.

Sumbe said an investigation into the incident has been launched, and a first information report will be filed soon.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, Yatra organisers claimed that the other group (Muslims) damaged their chariot.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava, who quickly arrived at the scene, urged the people to remain calm and peaceful. He also requested the police to take strong action against those responsible.

The VHP has applied for special permission to conduct the yatra, which was intended to span from Kuyida village to Selamba.

The Bajrang Dal and the VHP are organising nationwide ‘Shourya Jagran Yatra’ in different districts from September 28 to October 10.

The main objective of the yatra, coinciding with completion of its 60 years, is to make people aware of the need to see the larger design behind alleged attacks on Sanatan Dharm and Hindu culture, and the invitation for the Ayodhya Ram Temple in January.

