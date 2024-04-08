Sewain Mandi: Once a hub of sewain manufacturing, now fades with time

The Sewain Mandi locality in the old city area of Prayagraj was once renowned for its high-quality local sewain (vermicelli) manufacturing. It housed hundreds of large and small sewain making units until a few decades ago. However, a shortage of skilled labourers, led to the closure of most of these units, leaving only two remaining. Sewain being made in a factory in Prayagraj (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Furthermore, since the demand for sewain arises primarily during Eid or Eid-ul-zuha and not throughout the year, many families engaged in sewain manufacturing have transitioned to other professions.

Irshad Ullah, a local Congress leader, asserted that the closure of sewain-making units was precipitated by the absence of government aid for sewain makers and insufficient advertising.

“The Sewain Mandi locality on Old GT Road in the Chowk area derived its name from the numerous small and large sewain manufacturing units. Families throughout the area were involved in manufacturing, packaging, distribution, and selling sewain of various flavors and types. However, only a few of these units remain operational today, with a few families still engaged in manufacturing and sales,” he explained.

The Sewain Mandi locality is adjacent to Kotwali and is characterized by narrow lanes and bylanes. Mohd Ismail, aged over 80 years, reminisces that his entire family was involved in making sewain, as it was their ancestral profession. “I pursued the same trade when I was young, but now my sons and grandsons have chosen other professions, despite my insistence on continuing our traditional work. They argue that the demand for sewain is seasonal and not sustained throughout the year,” Ismail lamented.

Another local, Mohd Arif Warsi, recalled that around four decades ago, there were three dozen sewain-making units of various sizes in the locality. However, today, only two remain. One, named “Deep Sewain,” is operated by Nizamuddin Warsi, and the other by Arsh Niazi. “ Lack of skilled labourers along with monopoly of big manufacturers forced the other units to shut down their business” he said.

Although only a few sewain-making units remain in the area, numerous sewain shops along the main GT Road sell both locally made sewain and those sourced from elsewhere.