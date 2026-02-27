Amit Shah ends Bihar tour with Seemanchal, Nepal border security review

Union home minister Amit Shah concluded his three-day tour to Bihar’s Seemanchal region after chairing a high-level meeting in Purnea district to review security in the whole region and along the India-Nepal border. The meeting discussed threats emanating from the Nepal border and illegal infiltrations into the region, officials said. Union home minister Amit Shah with Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary and others during a review meeting in Purnia, Bihar, on Friday. (@samrat4bjp)

On the concluding day on Friday, district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of 12 bordering districts were present at the meeting held at a hotel on the outskirts of Purnea town. Besides, officers of the Seema Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Border Security Force (BSF), officials of the ministry of home affairs and Bihar government were also present at the meeting.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai and Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, Bihar’s chief secretary Pratyay Amrit and Director General of Police Vinay Kumar also attended the meeting.

“The last meeting in Purnea focused on issues related to border security, demographic change and problem of illegal infiltrations. Today’s meeting was the third part of the one comprehensive meeting over border security,” an official in the know of matter said.

He added, “The issue related to existing border conditions was promptly discussed as the open border with Nepal has become a serious threat to India’s security. The ways to curb suspected activities were elaborately discussed and the SSB has been directed to expedite its patrolling following intelligence inputs regarding anti-national forces entering India through Nepal. Besides, officers were asked to implement development schemes effectively in the villages situated along the border areas with heightened surveillance.”

Out of a 1,751-km long border with Nepal, Bihar shares a 729-km long border, and the SSB has been entrusted with the task of guarding these areas.

Shah had kicked off his tour on February 25, when he chaired a meeting of the Land Ports Authority of India, a statutory body functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is responsible for creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing border infrastructure in the country.

On Thursday, he visited Araria, where he dedicated to the nation a couple of border outposts and launched projects worth ₹175 crore of the SSB.

He also asserted that “driving out every infiltrator from the country is the top priority of the Narendra Modi government”.

The home minister had noted that states like Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal had become vulnerable to “demographic changes” caused by unchecked infiltration.

The former BJP president had also expressed confidence that his party would win the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal and flush out infiltrators from the state, which, incidentally, has a sizeable minority population.

He had vowed to make the Seemanchal region “free from infiltrators”, and ordered the removal of “all encroachments within 10 kilometres of the border with Nepal”.