Shah has gone crazy, says Lalu in Delhi, ahead of meeting with Sonia

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Saturday hit back at union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah following his attack on Bihar’s ruling alliance and stressed the need for Opposition unity, a day before he meets top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“Amit Shah has totally gone crazy. His government has been removed there (Bihar). It (BJP) will face a rout in 2024 as well. That is why he is going there running and speaking of jungle raj and all those things. What did he do when he was in Gujarat,” Yadav told reporters.

“Jungle raj was in Gujarat when he was there,” the former Bihar chief minister said.

“Amit Shah bilkul paglaye hue hain ( Amit Shah has totally gone crazy),” Prasad told reporters after reaching the national capital from Patna in the afternoon.

He was responding to Shah’s statement during a BJP rally in Purnia on Saturday that RJD-JD(U) tie-up in Bihar had ushered in once again “jungle raj”.

On the home minister’s observation that CM Kumar will dump the RJD later, Prasad said “they are together now”.

Prasad and CM Kumar are scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Sunday, in her first such interaction with the two political heavyweights from Bihar whose parties have helmed the state in turns for more than three decades now.

CM Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will also attend a rally of anti-BJP leaders being organised on Sunday by Indian National Lok Dal led by former Haryana CM Om Prakash Choutala to mark birth anniversary of his father and former deputy prime minister Choudhary Devi Lal at Fatehabad in Haryana.

Last month, Kumar’s Janata Dal-United parted ways with old ally BJP and formed a new government in Bihar in alliance with RJD, Congress and other parties.

Nitish Kumar has vowed to work to united anti-BJP parties in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha polls, though he has been at pains to clarify that he does not have prime ministerial ambitions.

Earlier this month, he had visited New Delhi for three days and met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, senior leaders of Left parties and several other top leaders, including Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

