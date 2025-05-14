Shahjahanpur stabbing follow-up: Man killed over relationship with accused’s sister

The Shahjahanpur police have cracked the murder of Kaushal, 24, alias Mangal, stabbed to death on the night of May 12. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Police had described it a crime driven by personal vendetta stemming from a love affair, and had arrested the accused, Santosh, after forensic evidence exposed his involvement.

Kaushal’s body was found lying in an agricultural field, prompting initial suspicions of an accident. However, a medical examination revealed that the victim had been attacked with a knife, shifting the case to a murder investigation.

A police team led by SP, city, Devendra Kumar, and CO, city, Pankaj Pant, began probing the matter and a formal complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Satyapal, named Santosh and his uncle, Puttu, as the primary suspects.

CCTV footage from the area provided critical leads. It showed Kaushal and Santosh visiting a liquor shop together on the day of the incident. Police believe Kaushal was intoxicated throughout the day — a ploy to lower his defences — before he was killed later that night.

Early on Wednesday morning, Santosh was taken into custody for questioning. The forensic team conducted a chemical test on him revealing traces of blood on his hand, compelling Santosh to confess to the crime.

During interrogation, Santosh revealed that he was angered by Kaushal’s romantic relationship with his sister. The relationship had become a subject of gossip in the village, and fearing dishonour to the family, he decided to eliminate Kaushal.

Shahjahanpur SP Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed the motive and appreciated the efforts of the forensic team and investigating officers. “The accused had strong objections to his sister’s relationship with the deceased. As word spread in the village, he felt humiliated and decided to take this drastic step,” he said.

Police have now registered a case of murder against Santosh and his uncle and are continuing the investigation to verify any further involvement.