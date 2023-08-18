Now, Shankargarh to be developed as industrial hub

Considered among the most backward regions of the district, the rocky and parched terrain of Shankargarh in the trans-Yamuna area is set to witness a new beginning as plans are afoot to develop it into an industrial hub, second after Naini. Water tanker being used to supply water at Rambhawan Crossing in Shankargarh. (HT File Photo)

Located around 60 km from the Sangam city, efforts have begun to develop the region and with this, new possibilities of employment seem set to get generated here.

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has already started a survey of the Shankargarh region for this mission following a go ahead over its proposal in this regard from the district officials.

Teams have also been deployed to search for the most suitable land here on the instructions of Prayagraj district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri with an aim to facilitate setting up of industries here from this year itself, said district officials confirming the development.

Meanwhile, the DM said that UPSIDA had submitted a proposal to set up an industrial hub in Shankargarh area. “They have started the primary survey to identify the sites. Already Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is looking for land to set up a solar power plant for which this region is ideal,” he added.

As part of the survey, soil testing of sites is also being undertaken. A detailed report will be prepared on industries for which this area is best suitable. The report would then be sent to the state government for approval, the DM shared.

UPSIDA regional manager Ashish Nath said that the survey was progressing at a good speed. “We expect that work of setting up industries will start in next four to six months,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in September 2022 had announced that an oil refinery will also be set up on a 2000-acre land in Shankargarh development block.

Though Shankargarh is suited for many industries, it is believed to be best suited for setting up glass and stone cutting units as both stone quarrying and silica mining is undertaken in the region. It is also seen as a good place for setting up power generation plants—both coal and solar based.

As of 2011 Indian Census, Shankargarh had a total population of 17,785, of which 9,343 were males and 8,442 were females.

