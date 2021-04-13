Sharad Pawar’s condition stable after surgery

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar underwent a successful gallbladder surgery at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday morning. His condition is stable and he is likely to stay in the hospital for a day or two.

The 80-year-old leader was diagnosed with stones in the gallbladder and was admitted to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The veteran leader underwent a laparoscopic surgery – also known as keyhole surgery – which requires minimal invasive surgical procedure.

“A successful keyhole surgery was conducted today on our party president Sharad Pawar saheb’s gallbladder by Dr Balsara, and stones have been removed. His condition is stable and he is recuperating,” NCP’s chief spokesperson and state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said.

“He is doing fine, but will have to be kept in hospital for observation,” said an NCP leader.

On March 30, he had undergone an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure to remove one of the gallstones that had slipped into his bile duct, causing blockage, immense pain, mild jaundice and inflammation of pancreas (pancreatitis).

The former Union minister was discharged from the hospital on April 3 and was expected to be admitted again for the surgery within a fortnight. He was advised for complete rest for a week by doctors, as there was swelling in his pancreas.