Shaurya Chakra awardee welcomed home in Lakhimpur

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
May 15, 2023 07:09 PM IST

News of his arrival in the city triggered a spontaneous response among the people, who assembled at the Jal Bhawan on the outskirts of the city and garlanded him.

Almost the entire city turned up to greet Major Abhishek Singh as he arrived in his native town of Lakhimpur on Monday after being conferred the prestigious Shaurya Chakra by President Droupadi Murmu on May 9.

Major Abhishek Singh being welcomed in his native town of Lakhimpur on Monday. (HT Photo)
Maj Singh led the team which gunned down three terrorists at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 7, 2022 and got injured in a grenade attack during the operation.

Later, he was brought into the city in an open car in a procession amid drumbeats, Indian flags and patriotic slogans. Maj Singh, who had studied at the local St. Don Bosco Inter College, reached his alma mater St Don Bosco, where principal of the college and its staff accorded him a warm welcome and felicitated him.

jammu and kashmir terrorism pulwama shaurya chakra
