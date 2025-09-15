Shipwreck: MSC seeks to cap liability at 132 crore, Kerala demands 9,531 crore

The aftermath of the MSC Elsa 3 shipwreck has snowballed into a high-stakes legal and political battle in Kerala, with global shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) declaring its liability at just ₹132 crore, while the state government is demanding a staggering ₹9,531 crore in compensation for ecological devastation, widespread coastal pollution, and livelihood losses. The container ship with hazardous cargo capsized off Kerala coast on May 25 this year. (AFP)

The stark divergence in claims has transformed the wreck from a maritime accident into a deeply emotive issue—pitting international maritime law against local survival, dignity, and justice.

The controversy sharpened after the shipowners placed advertisements in Kerala newspapers announcing that all claims must be filed in the Kerala High Court by mid-September, warning that petitions submitted after the deadline would not be considered. For coastal communities still struggling with polluted waters, fouled nets, and declining fish stocks, the public notice—with its strict cut-off date—was received as a fresh humiliation.

“This is corporate strategy, not accident,” said Jackson Pollayil, leader of the Kerala Swathantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation. “Meanwhile, the polluter sails away, shielded by international law. They humiliate us further with newspaper advertisements offering peanuts, whitewashing their role in polluting the marine environment south of Kochi—damage that extends even into Tamil Nadu.”

The MSC Elsa 3, carrying hundreds of containers including hazardous cargo, sank off Kochi on May 25, spilling tonnes of oil and releasing trillions of plastic nurdles into the Arabian Sea. Beaches from Alappuzha to Thiruvananthapuram remain contaminated. Fishing nets and boat engines have been destroyed, and in some coastal villages families have pawned jewellery or abandoned fishing altogether.

Environmental campaigners say the crisis transcends immediate livelihood losses. “The impact on fishworkers’ livelihoods, including damaged gear and long-term ecological harm, and the meagre compensation now offered is undeniable,” said S.N. Amruta, a Greenpeace India campaigner. “MSC’s refusal to acknowledge this is a blatant act of corporate negligence and environmental injustice. Polluters cannot simply walk away unchecked. This case must set a precedent.”

Greenpeace researcher Aakiz Farooq described the unfolding crisis as “slow violence,” warning that nurdles “persist for decades, infiltrating food chains, mangroves, seagrass beds, and coral reefs. The Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO-listed site, is now contaminated. Communities are living with an invisible, generational poison.”

MSC insists it has acted responsibly since the accident. Jacob George, the company’s nodal officer in Kerala, said: “It was an unforeseen accident. From day one, we have worked jointly with governments and local bodies. In the last four months, we have collected and shifted over 1,000 tonnes of debris washed ashore between Kochi and Rameswaram, employing 600 daily-wage workers. That work is still continuing without gaps. Compensation is ultimately for the courts to decide, and we will abide by their decision.”

The company’s legal strategy is anchored in Section 352A of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, which mirrors the International Convention on Limitation of Liability for Maritime Claims (LLMC). This allows shipowners to limit their financial exposure by setting up a “Limitation Fund”— ₹132 crore in this case—regardless of the scale of damage.

Kerala, however, argues the cap is not binding when negligence or reckless conduct is proven. Maritime lawyer Harish Vasudevan points to the Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Act, 2017, which empowers the High Court to override the LLMC. “The ship failed safety checks, carried hazardous cargo, and MSC delayed releasing its cargo manifest. These are clear markers of negligence,” he said. “Indian courts have precedent—like the Enrica Lexie case—to push back against foreign corporations hiding behind flags of convenience.”

The state government is also invoking constitutional protections of the right to life and environment, India’s commitments under MARPOL, and the polluter-pays principle. Officials argue that the sheer scale of the disaster—impacting over one lakh fisherfolk—justifies Kerala’s massive claim.

Kerala fisheries minister Saji Cheriyan said the cabinet will review the matter in detail. “Every legal step we have taken so far is based on solid advice. We will protect the interests of our fishing community,” he told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, anger is boiling over at sea. Last week, 20 fishing boats unfurled a massive floating banner reading “MSC Shipwreck: Who Pays?” as fishers, students, and activists staged a sea protest. Reports of skin rashes, respiratory distress, and chronic fatigue are mounting in coastal villages, prompting the National Fishworkers Forum to petition the Prime Minister and the National Disaster Management Authority to declare an occupational health emergency.

For fishers like Rathin Antony, the fight is as much about dignity as it is about compensation. “When they tell us to survive on token rations and then issue advertisements capping liability, it feels like our lives don’t matter,” he said.

What began as a maritime accident has morphed into a struggle over accountability, sovereignty, and justice. At stake is not just the compensation amount but the principle of whether multinational corporations can limit liability through international conventions while leaving local communities to bear the costs of irreversible damage.

For Kerala, the case is a test of its resolve to protect vulnerable fishing communities. For MSC, it is an attempt to shield itself within international legal frameworks. And for India, the outcome could set a precedent in how maritime disasters involving foreign entities are adjudicated.

As Farooq cautions, the consequences of the spill will outlast the courtroom battle: “This is not just about today’s losses. It is about a generational poison seeping into our ecosystems and communities.”