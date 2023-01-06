Shortage of taxis, patchy phone networks as operations begin at new Goa airport

Passengers complained of a shortage of taxis and unavailable phone networks as commercial operations from the new Goa airport began on Thursday. Chief minister Pramod Sawant and Union minister of state for civil aviation V K Singh virtually joined a ceremony to mark the beginning.

The first IndiGo flight from Hyderabad, which landed at the airport around 9am, was given a traditional water cannon salute. The passengers were welcomed with roses and a traditional brass band.

Sawant said Goa’s dream has come true with the inauguration. “The passengers are happy and appreciated the services offered at the new airport. The airport shall strengthen Goa’s capabilities for tourism, trade, and business.”

GMR Goa International Airport Limited CEO R V Seshan, who was among those present on the occasion, promised a world-class experience for travellers and airlines at the airport, which can cater to around 4.4 million passengers annually.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers promised ease of accessibility and more options for customers at one of the most visited tourist destinations in the country.

Go First also commenced operations at the airport on the first day. On day one, the airport handled 14 flights.

For passengers, it was a mixed bag. Passengers on a Delhi-Goa flight cheered after an announcement that they were among the first people to be landing at the new airport. Another group of passengers danced to the beats of the brass band playing at the airport terminal.

Passengers, who arrived on later flights, were left without taxi services. Bus services to the main towns and cities of Goa were available throughout the day. Mobile network connectivity was also patchy for most passengers.

Taxi operators gathered at the local lawmaker’s house near the airport demanding a separate counter for them until late afternoon when the government assured them in writing that their demand would be fulfilled.

“The government has assured us that we will be allowed to register cabs from Monday onwards with the Regional Transport Authority...we have accepted [this],” said Sudip Tamhankar, a taxi operator.