Shrapnel from Myanmar bomb found on Indian side: Mizoram officials

Amid claims that the Myanmar Army dropped bombs on Indian territory earlier this week, Mizoram Champhai district administration on Saturday confirmed that shrapnel from a bomb landed on the international boundary separating India and Mizoram and partly damaged an Indian vehicle. Mizoram shares a 510-km-long boundary with Myanmar.

“Inquiry into the incident has revealed that shrapnel from a Myanmar bomb had fallen on the Tiau river, the international border between both nations. We have sent a report in this regard to the state home department,” James Lalrinchhana, deputy commissioner, Champhai, said, adding that a probe into the matter was launched.

According to the officials, the Myanmar military junta bordering Mizoram carried out a series of aerial bombings on Camp Victoria, the headquarters of Chin National Front (CNF) on January 10 around 3:30pm. The attack was very close to the Indian border along Champhai, officials said.

The district administration and the Assam Rifles previously denied any claims by the locals claiming that a bomb was dropped on the Indian side and also that a vehicle was damaged.

On Thursday, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), an influential youth organization of Mizoram, claimed that the bomb from the aerial strike landed at the Tiau river and also partly damaged an Indian vehicle. Tiau riverbed marks the border between India and Myanmar.

The district administration on Saturday, too admitted that a truck, extracting sand from the Tiau river, was partially damaged from the shrapnel.

However, “There was no other damage. We are keeping a close watch on the border but there has been no fresh influx of Myanmarese nationals to the Indian side following Tuesday’s bombing,” Lalrinchhana said.

Mizoram is presently hosting over 30,000 refugees from the neighbouring nation who fled after last year’s military coup and subsequent action against rebel groups and villages sympathetic to them.

