Shringverpur Dham: HC dismisses plea seeking changes in statue of Lord Ram, Nishadraj

The Allahabad High court has dismissed a petition seeking changes in the statue of Lord Ram and King Nishad which allegedly was not according to the description of King Nishad Raj in Ramcharitmanas of Goswami Tulsidas. The Allahabad high court in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The statue in question was installed at Shringverpur Dham of Soraon, Prayagraj.

The court, however, granted liberty to the petitioner to raise their grievances in the appropriate forum and said, “The petition is, accordingly, dismissed with liberty to avail such other remedy as may be advised.”

Acting chief justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and justice Donadi Ramesh while dismissing the petition observed, “It is also alleged in para 12 that at other places, the statue is in hugging position and the petitioner and members of his community want that necessary changes should be made in the statue as otherwise, it is violation of their constitutional right to worship.”

“In our opinion, the issue being raised cannot be decided in the present proceedings. It falls in the domain of the Executive. We are also not satisfied that any constitutional right of the petitioner or members of his community have been violated as is sought to be canvassed before us,” the court said.

Shringverpur is mentioned in the Ramayana, where it is described as the capital of the Kingdom of Nishadraj (King of Fishermen).

The Ramayana mentions that Lord Rama, his brother Lakshmana and wife Sita, stayed for a night in the village before leaving for forest exile.