On the occasion of 150 birth anniversary of Sam Higgin Bottom University of Agricultural Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) founder Dr Sam Higgin Bottom, a Founder’s Week (Kritiyagyta Mahotsav) will be organised at the University from October 21 to 27 to commemorate the glorious history and contributions of its founder. (Sourced pic for representation only)

Dr Sam Higginbottom, a visionary educator and agricultural expert, with the mission of uplifting rural India through agricultural education, research, technology and extension.

The Founder’s Week celebrations will feature a range of cultural and social events, including academic seminars and workshops, cultural performances and exhibitions, social outreach programmes, etc.

These events aim to honour Dr Higginbottom’s legacy and reaffirm the university’s commitment to his vision of empowering rural communities through education and innovation.

SHUATS VC Prof Rajendra B Lal said that Dr Sam Higginbottom’s selfless dedication to agricultural development and education has inspired generations. As we celebrate his legacy, we recommit ourselves to his vision of transforming lives through “serve the land and feed the hungry.”