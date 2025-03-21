SI attempts to rape woman trainee SI in Mathura district, arrested

A state police sub-inspector was arrested on charges of attempting to rape a trainee sub-inspector residing on the premises of Moggarra police station of Mathura district. The sub-inspector was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday after a case was registered against him under section 64(2) (rape), 452 (house tress pass) and provisions of the SC/ST Act, the trainee SI being a dalit. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The sub-inspector Mohit Rana has been arrested and was presented before the court which ordered him jailed. A case has been registered against the arrested sub-inspector at Moggarra police station of Mathura,” informed superintendent of police (SP), rural, Mathura, Trigun Bisen, on Friday.

The woman in her complaint to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that Rana had attempted to show her obscene videos and images on his mobile phone.

The trainee sub-inspector resided in the police accommodation within the premises of Moggarra police station in Mathura. She had returned to her room after day duty and was taking rest on Wednesday night, revealed police sources.

Taking advantage of the door being open, Rana, allegedly in an inebriated condition, entered the accommodation and made indecent advances towards the victim.

The trainee pushed the accused aside when he began using force and managed to escape the room and raised an alarm.

Senior police officials including SSP, Mathura, Shailesh Pandey, were informed and Bisen visited the Moggarra police station on Thursday and got the matter probed through the circle officer at Goverdhan, Alok Singh and checked CCTV footage available.

Finding himself trapped on being questioned, Rana attempted to run away from the police station after destroying his mobile phone and smart watch he was wearing but was caught on the road outside the police station by the cops who chased him.

Criminal arrested after encounter

A reward-carrying criminal was arrested by the Mainpuri police after an encounter, on Wednesday.

SP Mainpuri had declared a reward of ₹25,000 on the accused, Ashish aka Bitta Yadav, who had fired on the village pradhan and two others in Mainpuri village.

The video of the firing had gone viral in village Kanchanpur, within the limits of Karhal police station of Mainpuri. Police took note of the incident and a reward of ₹25,000 was declared on Ashish, aka Bitta Yadav.

Pradhan of village Kanchanpur, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, had lodged a complaint that Yadav had got his name deleted in the voter list of village Manikpur and had got his name added in the voter list of Kanchanpur. Village pradhan lodged a complaint about this.

“A case was registered at Karhal police station of Mainpuri against seven - eight people, including the accused. During a checking drive on Wednesday, the police came across the accused who fired at the police team when he was asked to stop. Yadav was injured in the leg,” said Ashok Kumar Chauhan, circle officer, Karhal.