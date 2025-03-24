Simple sacrifices to save house sparrow

A former professor of department of botany, Allahabad University, prof NB Singh has devoted his life to saving the house sparrow (passerby domesticus) from perishing, due to its declining population. Prof NB Singh distributing sparrow houses to people in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Singh has been riding a cycle for over a decade to save on the fuel and meet the expenses to save the bird from perishing. Known as ‘Hariyali Guru’, a name given by his students in view of his passion for saving the environment, the 68-year-old has distributed over 1.50 lakh wooden sparrow houses to people in both Prayagraj as well as his native village Bikna in Sultanpur district.

“I get sparrow houses made of plywood. Each cost ₹250. In my village, a time came that there were no sparrows. But after a decade I can say there are nearly 300 - 400 sparrows. I have been saving on my fuel expenses which amount to nearly 10% of my salary and now pension after retirement,” he said.

Singh said that he has been running the ‘Save Sparrows Campaign’ as the bird faces several challenges, including the pesticide menace. When the bird consumes insects carrying the pesticide, it proves fatal for it.

Further, research has also proved that the electromagnetic waves generated due to the cellular network also proves harmful for the diminutive bird’s existence.

The retired professor further said, “My two daughters are in America. They have cars. But I have to revive the declining population of this bird, hence I ride my bicycle, as it is important for humans too. Every human can contribute towards the environment, if he or she thinks about what the future has in store in the wake of our neglect. We cut trees but do not plant a single sapling all through our lives. I have planted over 4,000 saplings in Arail locality, where I live and all the plants are green and healthy.’

