Home / Cities / Others / Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani alleges contempt of court during her remand

Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani alleges contempt of court during her remand

others
Published on Jan 13, 2023 12:24 AM IST

During the resumed hearing in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder on Thursday, prime accused Kalyani alleged contempt of court during her remand in June last year

Through her counsel, Kalyani alleged that the officials did not preserve videography/audiography of her remand between June 15 and 20, 2022, a total derogation and intentional violation of the orders passed by the Supreme Court. (HT FIle)
Through her counsel, Kalyani alleged that the officials did not preserve videography/audiography of her remand between June 15 and 20, 2022, a total derogation and intentional violation of the orders passed by the Supreme Court. (HT FIle)
ByHT Correspondent

During the resumed hearing in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder on Thursday, prime accused Kalyani alleged contempt of court during her remand in June last year.

Through her counsel, Kalyani alleged that the officials did not preserve videography/audiography of her remand between June 15 and 20, 2022, a total derogation and intentional violation of the orders passed by the Supreme Court.

Admitting the plea, the CBI court directed the holding investigation officer to file a reply on January 18.

During the hearing, CBI also replied to an earlier application by Kalyani’s defence to produce the list of documents, electronic data and articles not relied upon by it during the course of investigation. The documents and articles were supplied and the application was disposed of.

On the next date of hearing, the court will also hear arguments on the application submitted by Kalyani’s defence for merging the supplementary final report filed under Section 173 (8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) with the final report which was filed by CBI under Section 173 (2) of CrPC on December 7, 2020, which is still pending in court.

Sippy, a national-level shooter and a lawyer, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015. Six years later, Kalyani was arrested in June 2022 after she was found “evasive and deceptive” along with evidence of her being present in the park.

Since the murder, Sippy’s family has been accusing Kalyani of being involved in the murder after they turned down her marriage proposal. After remaining in judicial custody for nearly three months, she was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court on September 13, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out