Six dead, seven injured in vehicle collision in Banda

Six people, including three children, were killed and as many as seven others were injured when an SUV (Innova) collided with a three-wheeler on Naraini road in Banda district on Friday, police said.

As a result of the impact, the three-wheeler split in two, with the front part of the vehicle badly damaged. All the deceased were travelling in the three-wheeler, police said.

The emergency in charge at Banda medical college Dr Vineet Varma said, “The injured are undergoing treatment. Two of them are critical.”

SHO Girva Om Shankar Shukla said the Innova’s driver fled after the accident and efforts are being made to arrest him. He further said that the process of identification of the deceased and the injured is underway.

The three-wheeler was heading towards Banda when the Innova that was at a very high speed hit the vehicle in the front killing six and injuring seven others, he informed.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandi Ben Patel expressed grief and condoled the loss of lives in the road rash. CM directed the authorities to ensure the best treatment of the injured.