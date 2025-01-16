Six Meitei radical group members arrested in extortion, abduction case

IMPHAL: At least six suspected members of the Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol (AT) were arrested on Thursday in connection with the extortion and abduction of a Keirang Mayai Leikai resident on January 14, police said. An unknown person brought Nawash to Thoubal District Hospital on Wednesday, where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors (Representative Photo)

Arambai Tenggol is not responsible for the incident, said the group in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Md Nawash (33) from Imphal East district, under the jurisdiction of Heingang Police Station, was abducted from his residence on Tuesday by suspected AT members, allegedly for ransom, read a police statement issued on Thursday morning.

The statement further said that on Wednesday, unknown person brought Nawash to the Thoubal District hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case was registered, and subsequent investigations led to the arrest of six AT members: Sagolsem Chingkheinganba Singh (25), Chingakham Sanatomba Singh (19), Sapam Somorjit Singh (32), Maibam Bokenjit Singh (24), Athokpam Jiban Singh (30), and Chingakham Mani Singh (41).

Meanwhile, Arambai Tenggol issued a statement that read “Some unknown individuals misused the name of Arambai Tenggol Unit-2, Andro branch, while dealing with drug peddlers, leading to the killing of an individual. The incident is not related to Arambai Tenggol.”

The group further claimed that certain individuals exploited the organisation’s name for their “vested interests.” It added that AT apprehended those involved in the incident and handed them over to Manipur Police on Wednesday, the same day as the incident.

Formed in 2020 as a socio-cultural outfit, Arambai Tenggol has accused the Kuki-Zo groups of being behind the attacks on their community since the start of ethnic violence between the two sides in May 2023..