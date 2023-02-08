Six new HC judges administered oath

PRAYAGRAJ The Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Rajesh Bindal, on Tuesday administered oath to the six newly-appointed additional judges of Allahabad High Court.

The newly-appointed judges are -- Justice Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Justice Manish Kumar Nigam, Justice Anish Kumar Gupta, Justice Nand Prabha Shukla, Justice Kshitij Shailendra, and Justice Vinod Diwakar.

The oath-taking ceremony was organised in the courtroom of chief justice of Allahabad HC at 10 am. All sitting judges and a large number of lawyers attended the oath taking ceremony.

Earlier, on Monday, the ministry of law and justice had notified the appointment of six advocates as additional judges of Allahabad High Court.