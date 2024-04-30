Sixth phase of Lok Sabha Election: RTO starts acquiring vehicles for poll duty in Prayagraj

As the nomination process for the two Lok Sabha seats in the Prayagraj district including Allahabad and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies began, the district administration and the regional transport office (RTO) have started the process of procuring vehicles needed for election duties for the polling staff. For Representation Only (HT File)

The district administration will require approximately 1,200 heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, for polling staff and around 1,400 four-wheelers, such as jeeps and cars, for police and district administration officials, according to district officials.

The two Lok Sabha seats in Prayagraj will go to the polls on May 25, during the sixth phase.

To meet this demand, RTO-Prayagraj has sent letters to vehicle owners through the district police, indicating a specific date when vehicle owners must bring their vehicles for inspection and possible use during the elections.

“The administration has set compensation for vehicle owners who provide their vehicles for election work, ranging from ₹1,697 to ₹2,510 for buses, ₹1,572 to ₹2,140 for trucks, ₹537 for tractors, and ₹1,264 to ₹2,140 for jeeps/cars,” said ARTO (administration) Rajeev Chaturvedi. However, the RTO has been inundated with applications from vehicle owners seeking exemption, citing that their vehicles are unfit for road use.

“A vehicle can be exempted from poll duty only on valid grounds, but at the same time, strict action will be taken against vehicle owners if they give false excuses or show a callous attitude in providing their vehicles for this national cause,” added Chaturvedi.