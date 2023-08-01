Home / Cities / Others / Residents feel the pinch as vegetable prices soar

Residents feel the pinch as vegetable prices soar

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 01, 2023 09:02 PM IST

As per traders, ginger is now selling at ₹250 per kg, potato at ₹25- ₹30 per kg, and chillies at ₹200 per kg.

LUCKNOW In the past month, prices of several vegetables -- like coriander, tomato, ginger, and chillies, among others -- have skyrocketed in the state capital. As a consequence, kitchen budgets of several households have gone haywire. The price rise is also forcing people to change their food habits.

For representation only (PTI)
For representation only (PTI)

While tomato prices have witnessed the sharpest increase, brinjal and cauliflower are also not far behind. In the wholesale market, tomatoes are selling at 900 per 5 kg. Similarly, coriander is selling at 30 per 100 grams.

As per traders, ginger is now selling at 250 per kg, potato at 25- 30 per kg, and chillies at 200 per kg. Likewise, brinjal, which was earlier selling at 40 per kg, is now being sold at 120 per kg.

“Instead of tomato puree, we are now using mango pickle (aam khatai),” said Meera Yadav, a city-based homemaker. Another city resident, Ashi Chaurasia, said, “We have limited the use of ginger and coriander.” Others too echo their sentiment and say the prices are going beyond a middle-class household’s reach.

According to Manoj Yadav, a vegetable vendor in Alambagh Mandi, the price hike is an outcome of the yield of local farms being affected due to early rains. The price of tomatoes soared after floods in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Another vegetable trader, Mushtaq, said the recent hike could be because of a combination of factors. “The rain spells followed by intense heatwave again followed by intermittent rainfall in recent days has disrupted the vegetable supply chain. The erratic supply chain from the vegetable growing districts has created shortages in the market. This has resulted in the surge in prices of vegetables in the state capital,” he added.

Tinku Sonkar, a wholesaler at Dubagga Mandi, said, “Transportation and logistical obstacles due to rain spells have also contributed to the surge in the cost of vegetables.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out