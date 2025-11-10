Smart day care centre introduces data-backed cancer care in Gurugram

Gurugram: A smart day care for cancer patients linked to a repository of data for deciding treatment modalities was launched in city on Sunday. The 13-bed facility with digital integration, through the oncology electronic medical record (EMR) and virtual tumor boards, will help patients in critical stages receive collaborative virtual treatment through doctors from 26 partner centres. India reported over 14.6 lakh new cancer cases in 2022 (Shutterstock)

“An in-built repository, using our own IP, is consistently upgraded for data-backed, efficient and timely interventions to treat cancer. Our tech systems, centrally operated through Bengaluru, formulate treatment plans based on patients’ requirements, Cemo protocols and standardised medical procedures,” said Dr. Kshitij Joshi, Co-founder, MOC Cancer Care and Research Centre.

Experts said that oncology data collected from across the country will allow clinicians to compare treatment outcomes, playing a critical role in identifying cancer patterns. “Patients who get traumatized by losing hair during chemotherapy will be healed through affordable scalp cooling therapies,” added Dr. Rakesh Sharma, a Gurugram-based oncologist, heading the initiative.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India reported over 14.6 lakh new cancer cases in 2022, a number expected to reach nearly 30 lakhs by 2025. Haryana State Cancer Registry recorded 30,475 cancer cases and 16,997 deaths in 2024, based on data collected from various health institutions across the state.

“With cancer cases rising sharply across India, particularly in metropolitan regions like Delhi-NCR that face a growing burden of non-communicable diseases, including cancer, the need for accessible oncology facilities has become more urgent than ever,” said Joshi, adding that virtual tumor boards will be formed every week for the collective wisdom of doctors to treat complicated cancer cases.