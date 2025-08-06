Smithophis leptofasciatus: New species of rain snake found in Mizoram

A team of researchers from Mizoram University have discovered a new species of rain snake. The discovery, led by Prof HT Lalremsanga, head of the department of zoology, along with research scholar Lalmuansanga and their colleagues, has been formally published in the latest issue of Taprobanica: The Journal of Asian Biodiversity (Vol. 14, Issue No. 02), dated August 5, 2025. The new species has been named Smithophis leptofasciatus. (HT sourced photo)

The new species has been named Smithophis leptofasciatus.

Speaking about the significance of the discovery, Prof HT Lalremsanga said, “This brings the total number of known Smithophis species to five, all discovered from northeastern India and its surrounding areas.”

“Out of these, two species — Smithophis atemporalis and Smithophis mizoramensis — were previously discovered from Mizoram. The newly identified Smithophis leptofasciatus shows a genetic and morphological difference of 11.5% compared to its closest relatives,” the professor said.

According to the professor, these snakes are commonly referred to as ‘rain snakes’ because they thrive in wet habitats, often found near streams and other water sources.