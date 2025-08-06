Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Smithophis leptofasciatus: New species of rain snake found in Mizoram

BySangzuala Hmar
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 02:53 pm IST

The newly identified Smithophis leptofasciatus shows a genetic and morphological difference of 11.5% compared to its closest relatives

A team of researchers from Mizoram University have discovered a new species of rain snake. The discovery, led by Prof HT Lalremsanga, head of the department of zoology, along with research scholar Lalmuansanga and their colleagues, has been formally published in the latest issue of Taprobanica: The Journal of Asian Biodiversity (Vol. 14, Issue No. 02), dated August 5, 2025.

The new species has been named Smithophis leptofasciatus. (HT sourced photo)
The new species has been named Smithophis leptofasciatus. (HT sourced photo)

The new species has been named Smithophis leptofasciatus.

Speaking about the significance of the discovery, Prof HT Lalremsanga said, “This brings the total number of known Smithophis species to five, all discovered from northeastern India and its surrounding areas.”

Also Read: Schistura Densiclav: New species of cave-dwelling fish found in Meghalaya

“Out of these, two species — Smithophis atemporalis and Smithophis mizoramensis — were previously discovered from Mizoram. The newly identified Smithophis leptofasciatus shows a genetic and morphological difference of 11.5% compared to its closest relatives,” the professor said.

According to the professor, these snakes are commonly referred to as ‘rain snakes’ because they thrive in wet habitats, often found near streams and other water sources.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Smithophis leptofasciatus: New species of rain snake found in Mizoram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On