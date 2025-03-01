Scientists discover new species of cricket frog in Western Ghats

A team of researchers from Amdar Shashikant Shinde Mahavidyalay, Medha; Dahiwadi College, Dahiwadi; Thackeray Wildlife Foundation; and Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) Pune has discovered a new species of cricket frog in the Mahabaleshwar region of Satara district in the northern western ghats. The new species has been named ‘Minervarya Ghatiborealis’ and a research paper on the same has been published on February 27 in the international journal Zootaxa published from New Zealand. Minervarya Ghatiborealis stands out due to its large, robust body and distinct morphological features. (SOURCED)

The research team comprising Omkar Yadav, Amrut Bhosal, Priyanka Patil, Akshay Khandekar, and K P Dinesh has provided scientific description of the species with a multiple line of evidence including morphology, morphometry, acoustics, natural history and phylogenetics to prove that the new species is part of the ‘Integrative Taxonomic Approach’.

K P Dinesh, scientist, ZSI, and co-author of the study, said, “The newly discovered species, being a large-sized cricket frog, belongs to one of the ancient lineages among its related members. How it remained unnoticed by researchers since the inception of amphibian research in India in 1799 is a mystery.” It may be recalled that a similar-sized species was discovered from Bamburde village, Pune, in 2019, which was named ‘Minervarya Marathi’.

The researchers have detailed the distinct features of Minervarya Ghatiborealis in their paper, including its sub-elliptical snout, rudimentary webbing, and highly ridged glandular skin. Phylogenetic analysis shows a sister relationship to other species in the Minervarya genus, emphasising its unique evolutionary path.

The discovery highlights the importance of the Mahabaleshwar plateau and underscores the region’s rich yet underexplored biodiversity. The western ghats are considered the ‘cradle of life’ due to their diverse and rich biodiversity. This new finding underscores the need for continued exploration and conservation efforts in the western ghats, a biodiversity hotspot. As researchers continue to delve into these rich ecosystems, they hope to uncover more hidden gems like Minervarya Ghatiborealis.

Omkar Yadav, one of the lead researchers, said, “Discovering a new species is always exciting. It not only broadens our understanding of biodiversity but also emphasises the need to protect these unique habitats.”

Another team member said, “This discovery is not just about adding a new name to the list of species; it underscores the need for ongoing conservation efforts in the western ghats that have rich biodiversity. The Mahabaleshwar plateau is now recognised as a key area for endemic species, calling for enhanced protection measures.”