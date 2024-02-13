Snake charmers loot cash from passengers in Danapur-Pune Express train

A group of snake charmers looted cash from passengers on board the Danapur-Pune Express train while it was near Shankargarh in the wee hours of Monday. The passengers alleged that they were threatened and assaulted by the culprits when they tried to resist. (Pic for representation only)

The snake charmers fled after pulling the chain near Shankargarh railway station. A hunt has been launched to trace and nab the accused, railway officials said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

As per reports, Danapur-Pune Express reached Chheoki railway station at around 5.11am and left at 5.20am. The passengers in the general coach of the train in their statement given to the police said that some snake charmers on the platform caught hold of the doors of the coach and requested the passengers to open it when the train started moving, and they were let in. The train was between Iradatganj and Jasra when the accused started threatening passengers. The accused even put snakes around the neck of the passengers when they refused to hand over cash to them.

They looted cash from around a dozen passengers and created a ruckus in the coach for around 25 minutes. The culprits then pulled the chain and jumped off the train.

A passenger Mohd Shahid of Ghazipur lodged a complaint with the railway officials through social media platform X. RPF personnel registered statement of passengers when the train reached Shankargarh railway station.

A passenger Anand Kumar said that the snake charmers looted cash from around a dozen passengers.

Senior divisional security officer of RPF Vijay Prakash Pandit said three snake charmers boarded the general coach of the train. After an altercation, they threatened passengers and looted cash. Efforts were on to identify and arrest them, he added.