Social media influencers encourage voters to break turnout records in Gurugram

Gurugram: Social media influencers in Gurugram and Rohtak are encouraging people to vote in the elections and surpass previous turnout records. They hope to set a positive example for other districts and states by getting more people to participate in the democratic process.

A day before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Saturday, influencers are posting messages and uploading videos on their platforms, urging everyone to remind their neighbours and friends to vote. On election day, these influencers plan to share live updates from their polling booths to motivate their followers. By doing this, they hope to inspire more people to vote and make an impact on voter turnout.

Anuj Panchal, a resident of Basai in Gurugram, said that he records videos to highlight the city’s plight. “I show what has not been done and what could have been done by these politicians for the development of the city. I pick an issue, then record videos and involve residents and RWA members to discuss. My videos are popular as I am not attached to any political party or favour them, I only highlight the issues and leave viewers to blame the responsible person/authorities/politician,” he said.

Panchal emphasised the careful and responsible approach required in creating social media posts, especially in the context of the current elections.

The influencers are encouraging people to exercise their democratic right, even if they choose to pick NOTA (None of the Above). Through their videos, they intend to have a significant impact on the elections by motivating as many people as possible to participate in the voting process.

Ashish Malik, 31, a resident of Rohtak who is popular in Rohtak and Gurugram is making waves with his humorous take on politicians. He is known for his mimicking skills, particularly mimicking the voice of former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. Despite being a mimicry artist, he focuses on imitating this politician’s voice. His videos, which include witty commentary on political issues and mimicry of the former deputy CM, have gained popularity. Malik’s talent and popularity has even caught the attention of the politician he imitates. He was invited to meet Chautala, and they even did a joint live session on Instagram, further boosting Malik’s visibility and influence.

“I was approached by different political parties but I wanted to be independent and I am not aligned with any particular party or individual. I had run a campaign to increase voter turnout and had shed light on all the issues that affects the residents of Rohtak and Gurugram such as sanitation, poor condition of roads and liquor vends after every few metres,” he said.

Hanu Saini, a resident of Civil Lines, another popular influencer from Gurugram said he takes advantage of mistakes done by politicians on social media platforms and makes memes for entertainment. He is recognized as a fun-loving and jovial personality on social media, and he values his followers’ trust and support. By addressing pertinent issues, Saini aims to provide his audience with a genuine portrayal of the present realities surrounding the elections. “Know your candidate before you vote is my message to my followers. Think twice before you hit the button,” he said.

Other local social media influencers from Rohtak and Gurugram, often dub and edit videos and pictures of politicians gaining traction not only among local viewers but also among political circles. Parties are quick to share their content on social media platforms like WhatsApp, leveraging their popularity to connect with young voters.