Soon, 5,000 water gullies in Ggm to prevent waterlogging

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to build over 5,000 road gullies in the city to avoid waterlogging and ensure that rainwater flows into stormwater drains rather than on roads. The total length of GMDA roads in the city is 360 kilometres. (HT Photo)

Gullies are narrow, low trenches on the sides of the road where rainwater generally flows. GMDA officials said that a road gully will be constructed at a distance of every 10 metre on both sides of the roads. Currently, there are fewer gullies to ensure quick movement of water into the drains and some of those existing are blocked.

The city witnessed intense waterlogging this year during monsoon, and to prepare the region for the next rainy season, the gullies ar a significant part.

A senior GMDA official said that to resolve the issue they have decided to build 945 road gullies on master roads from sectors 58 to 62, 1,096 gullies in sectors 60 to 67, 1,005 road gullies on sectors 46 to 51, 678 gullies from sector 44 to 56, 1,494 gullies in sectors 31 to 45 and 959 in sectors 25 to 44.

“The authority has planned to construct these gullies to ensure rain water easily flows into drains. At present, the number of gullies is not adequate and we have seen in the past that increasing the number of road gullies along roads on Golf Course and in other parts of city has helped in reducing waterlogging,” a senior GMDA official said.

As per officials, the total length of GMDA roads in the city is 360 kilometre and at present road gullies are built at every 50 metre but due to the distance between road gullies, the movement of water into drains takes place at a slower place.

Earlier this year, GMDA CEO A Sreenivas had also issued direction that new green belts being developed in the city should be one metre below the road surface to help in collection of rain water during monsoon.