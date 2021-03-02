South Mumbai murder: Domestic help, his friend held

Worli police have claimed to solve the case of murder of a 77-year-old resident within 48 hours of the crime and have arrested the victim’s domestic help and his friend, who were missing since the incident. The police have also recovered valuables, allegedly robbed by the accused.

The accused – Amarjeet Nishad and Abhijeet Zoriya – both aged 22, hail from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, police officers said.

Nishad had been employed at the two-storey bungalow Prasana Kutir at Worli sea face at the home of the victim Vishni Dolwani.

On Thursday late night, Dolwani was watching television on the ground floor, while her husband was sleeping in the first-floor room. Her son and his family were on the second floor.

The two accused had tied the Dolwani’s hands and legs and also gagged her with a piece of cloth, and tightly covered her face with a dupatta to rob valuables from the house. While they had fled with her gold bangles and a watch, collectively worth around ₹4 lakh, the 77-year-old died of suffocation.

Around 12.30am, Dolwani’s son Pankaj realised what had happened and informed the police.

“Nishad was the prime suspect from day one, as he was absconding after the incident. Multiple police teams put in co-ordinated efforts and Nishad and Zoriya, who worked as a domestic help for a Malabar Hill family, were arrested on Monday,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone 3) Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

The police have refused to disclose the location from where the accused were arrested.

After committing the crime, the accused had decided to move to Kolkata and settle there with the help of the looted booty, said a police officer.

The two accused had also robbed diamond jewellery from the safe vault on the first floor.

“The exact value of the recovered jewellery is being evaluated,” said Dahiya.

During interrogation, the duo told the police that they had no intention to kill Dolwani. They gagged her mouth and covered her face to ensure that she did not scream for help. The police, however, said they do not buy the claims made by the duo and are likely to charge them for murder and robbery.

Nishad and Zoriya will be produced in court on Tuesday, said Dahiya.