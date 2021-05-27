SP distributing rations & food, offering medical aid to needy

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) activists in small towns and rural areas have started distributing ‘Samajwadi ration’ and ‘Samajwadi bhojan’ (food) through ‘Samajwadi kitchens’. They are also offering medical aid across the state, including free ambulance services in some places, according to a party statement issued on Thursday.

In the statement, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said while the BJP was spreading confusion and lies among people during Covid times and no relief work was visible. In such a situation, the Samajwadi Party cadre was busy helping people state-wide.

Akhilesh said that the SP leaders and workers, keeping Covid safety protocol in mind, were helping people with rations, cooked food, medicines and medical tools. In some places they were even running free ambulance service.

He said that SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap was distributing Samajwadi ration and food packets among the needy at different places, while former SP candidate from Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency Anurag Yadav had provided a consignment of oxygen, oximeters, nebulisers, thermometers, glucometers, masks, sanitizers and medical kits etc to the KGMU administration. He said that in Meerut, SP district president Chaudhary Rajpal Singh and others were running an ambulance services. In many places, the SP volunteers were giving food to patients and their relatives outside hospitals. Samajwadi kitchens were running in Maharajganj, Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kannauj, Sidharthnagar, Hamirpur and other places.