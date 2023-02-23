SP MLA convicted in a 22-yr-old case, won’t lose house membership

The MP/MLA court awarded one and a half years jail term to Samajwadi Party MLA from Pratappur assembly seat of Prayagraj, Vijma Yadav in a 22-year-old case on Thursday. SP MLA from Pratappur Vijma Yadav leaving MP/MLA court after being granted bail within minutes of being convicted in a 22-year-old case of rioting, in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT photo)

Yadav won’t lose her membership of the UP assembly as the sentence is less than two years.

The Supreme Court in its 2013 judgment, given in the case filed by Lilly Thomas and another, had ruled that any MP, MLA or MLC, convicted of a crime and awarded two-year imprisonment, would lose the membership of the House with immediate effect, without being given three months’ time for appeal, as was the case before.

The MP/MLA court also imposed financial penalty of ₹21,500 after holding the MLA guilty in the criminal case in which she, along with her supporters had allegedly attacked a police party.

She was later released on bail as the sentence awarded to her was less than three years in the case.

District government counsel (criminal), Gulab Chandra Agrahri said, a criminal case was registered against Vijma Yadav and her supporters in 2000 under Sarai Inayat police station at Prayagraj. Cases were filed under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharging duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act.