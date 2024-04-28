SP supports ‘One District, One Mafia’ policy: Pathak

UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday highlighted achievements of the Central government during the past 10 years at the BJP’s booth presidents conference and ‘Prabuddh Sammelan’ in Kaushambi. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak in Kaushambi on Sunday (HT Photo)

He also came down hard on the opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Hitting out at SP, Pathak said the party believes in ‘One District, One Mafia’ policy instead of BJPs ‘One District, One Product’ initiative.

After reaching Paschim Sharira area of the district for the conference, he took stock of the election preparations.

He said that everyone knows the development work that has been done in the last 10 years. In the run up to polling, this information must be given to everyone by going door to door.

At a ‘Prabuddh Sammellan’ organised in a guest house at Osa crossing, Pathak said that BJP talks about ‘One District, One Product’ but SP, following its ‘one district one mafia’ policy, ensured that every nook and corner had criminals enjoying patronage during its regime.

He also blamed SP for firing by policemen on karsewaks during its rule and pointed out that during the reign of BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, work was being done to raise India’s prestige around the world.

He also attended a booth level conference organised in Saini. Here, he was informed about the election preparations from the party workers.