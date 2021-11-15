Home / Cities / Others / Special religious congregation held in Talwandi Sabo
Special religious congregation held in Talwandi Sabo

The special gurmat samagam saw 1,247 persons getting initiated as Sikhs; SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the special religious congregation was dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur
The Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo town hosted the special religious congregation. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bathinda A special gurmat samagam (religious congregation) of Malwa zone was held at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo town on Sunday in which 1,247 persons got initiated as Sikhs. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Bibi Jagir Kaur said the religious event was dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur under the ‘Ghar Ghar Andar Dharamsaal’ (sacred shrine within every home) campaign.

