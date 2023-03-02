Speeding bikers leave two pedestrians dead in Mohali

Reckless driving by two motorcyclists claimed the life of two pedestrians in separate road mishaps in the district, police said on Wednesday. Separate cases were registered at the Lalru and Sadar Kharar police stations, respectively. (iStock)

The victim in the first case was Anil Kumar, 45, a street food vendor, who lived in Prem Nagar, Lalru.

His wife, Sanyogita, told the police that her husband had gone to the Lalru vegetable market around 7 pm on Tuesday, but never returned.

“After looking for him, we got to know that a rashly driven motorcycle, bearing a Delhi number, had rammed into him while he was standing on the roadside near Jashan Palace in Lalru on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway. He was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries,” she said.

The motorcyclist also suffered injuries in the accident. He is undergoing treatment at GMCH, according to investigating officer Jagtar Singh. “We are yet to take his statement. He will be arrested after discharge,” said Singh.

In the second accident, a hit-and-run, a 60-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a motorcyclist at a flyover near Pakki Rurki village in Kharar.

The victim was identified as Mewa Singh, a resident of the same village.

His son Kuldip Singh told the police that he, along with his father, was waiting for public transport on the flyover to visit the village sarpanch’s house around 8 .30 pm on Monday.

“Meanwhile, a rashly driven motorcycle, bearing a Haryana number, rammed into my father, leaving him grievously injured. The motorcyclist managed to flee, but I was able to jot down the two-wheeler’s number. I took my father to the Kharar civil hospital, from where he was moved to Sohana Hospital, where he succumbed due to severe head injury,” he told the police.

As many as six pedestrians were killed in road accidents in Mohali district in February. Apart from the two deaths on Monday and Tuesday, on February 21, a Kharar resident died after being hit by a motorcycle while walking near the Kharar bus stand.

A week before that, on February 14, a mini-truck had claimed the life of a 32-year-old pedestrian at Sionk village in Mullanpur.

On February 4, a car sped off after hitting a 40-year-old man and his seven-year-old son on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway near Khizargarh village on Saturday night. They were both declared brought dead at a hospital.