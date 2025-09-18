Speeding car runs over four pedestrians in Pratapgarh; three killed

In a tragic accident, three people died after a speeding car crashed into a cart selling corn on the roadside on Tuesday night under Manikpur police station area on the Prayagraj-Lucknow Highway in Pratapgarh district. (Pic for representation only)

A homeopathic doctor died on the spot while two others later succumbed while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. A young woman injured in the accident is presently said to be in a critical condition. Police have filed a case against the driver, seized the car, and sent the bodies of all three for postmortem examination.

As per reports, a car driven by one Shakti Mishra which was on its way from Prayagraj to Lucknow, suddenly lost control at the Mirgarhwa intersection in Manikpur Nagar Panchayat area on Tuesday night. It first dashed against a corn cart injuring bystanders before crashing into a roadside railing.

With the help of local residents, the police sent all four injured to Kalakankar CHC while the two occupants of the car were taken to Kunda CHC. Arun Kumar Yadav (32), a homeopathic doctor and resident of Manikpur Yadav Patti, was declared dead by doctors at Kalakankar CHC.

Later, two other victims Dr Madhukar Prakash Sonkar (30) of Kaushambi Saini Bulakipur, and Chhanne Saroj (45) of Manikpur Pure Alinki, also succumbed to their injuries after being referred to Rae Bareli AIIMS.

The fourth victim, 19-year-old Shilpi of Mirgarhwa, is undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be critical.

The car was being driven by Shakti Mishra (21), resident of Matiyari Crossing, Deva Road, Lucknow, and Disha Sahni (20), resident of Barabanki Awas Vikas Colony accompanied him. Both of them were taken to CHC Kunda.

After the accident, police seized the car and filed a case against Shakti Mishra. Superintendent of police Anil Kumar arrived at the spot and inquired about the incident.