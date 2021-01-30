Speeding Mercedes claims labourer’s life in Ludhiana village, driver held

A 28-year-old scooterist was killed after a speeding Mercedes car hit him at Lehra village in Dehlon on Friday.

The victim, Ravi Parkash, a labourer living in Dehlon, was crossing the road on foot when the car hit him.

The driver, Mohammad Rizwan of Navi Abadi, Malerkotla, a businessman, has been arrested.

Parkash’s uncle Pargat Singh complained to the police that his nephew was going to Khera village on a scooter. When he reached near Lehra village, he stopped to get his scooter’s punctured tyre repaired. As he was crossing the road to approach a mechanic, Rizwan’s speeding Mercedes hit him, killing him on the spot.

Onlookers nabbed Rizwan and informed the police.

ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said Rizwan had been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. His car has been seized.