close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Speeding SUV leaves biker dead in Mohali’s Landran

Speeding SUV leaves biker dead in Mohali’s Landran

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 17, 2023 08:30 PM IST

The victim was identified as Naminder Singh Birdi, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Sector 123, Kharar, and a property dealer by profession

A speeding Mahindra Scorpio claimed the life of a 42-year-old motorcyclist near Landran light point on Wednesday.

ASI Raj Kumar from Sohana police station said the accused continued to evade arrest while his car had been seized. (iStock)
ASI Raj Kumar from Sohana police station said the accused continued to evade arrest while his car had been seized. (iStock)

The victim was identified as Naminder Singh Birdi, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Sector 123, Kharar, and a property dealer by profession.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

His elder brother Rominder Singh told police that Naminder was returning home on his Royal Enfield Bullet from Mohali around 11.30 pm. As he reached the Landran light point, a speeding Scorpio, coming from Chunni Road side, rammed into his motorcycle. The car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

Rominder said his brother was rushed to a private hospital in Sohana, where he succumbed to his injuries, following which he lodged a police complaint.

ASI Raj Kumar from Sohana police station said the accused continued to evade arrest while his car had been seized.

Police have booked the absconding driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out