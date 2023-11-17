Speeding SUV leaves biker dead in Mohali’s Landran

A speeding Mahindra Scorpio claimed the life of a 42-year-old motorcyclist near Landran light point on Wednesday. ASI Raj Kumar from Sohana police station said the accused continued to evade arrest while his car had been seized. (iStock)

The victim was identified as Naminder Singh Birdi, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Sector 123, Kharar, and a property dealer by profession.

His elder brother Rominder Singh told police that Naminder was returning home on his Royal Enfield Bullet from Mohali around 11.30 pm. As he reached the Landran light point, a speeding Scorpio, coming from Chunni Road side, rammed into his motorcycle. The car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

Rominder said his brother was rushed to a private hospital in Sohana, where he succumbed to his injuries, following which he lodged a police complaint.

Police have booked the absconding driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.