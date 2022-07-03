SSC exam: Three ‘examinees’ caught at Prayagraj college, arrested

Three impersonators, including a solver, were nabbed during the ongoing skill test of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) recruitment exam being conducted by Staff Service Commission (SSC). An FIR against the accused was registered at Dhumanganj police station on Saturday, police said.

The three were caught on July 1 when they failed in the biometric test in place for all examinees at the designated test centre of Madhu Vachaspati Inter College. All three have been sent to jail. Now efforts are underway to nab other members of this gang with the help of mobile phone surveillance, police sources added.

SHO of Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Maurya said that the arrested persons include Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Vaishali, Bihar, who had come to take the examination instead of the original candidate Vikas Singh. Prakash Chandra, who was doing the biometric check for the aspirants, found that the fingerprint did not match. He tried again and when it failed, a photo match was performed and the attempt of impersonation was established. When questioned, Kumar confessed that he had come to appear in the examination in place of Vikas, he added.

This led to a more through checking at the centre which led to a candidate Vijay Patel of Phaphamau, Prayagraj, being caught as he had used a solver in the written exam and had come to appear in the skill test personally, besides Raghvendra Singh of Koraon, Prayagraj, who too had a similar story.

All three were handed over to the Dhumanganj police, which, after registering an FIR, sent them to jail on Saturday.