Stage set for Madhupur bypoll today

More than 3.22 lakh people will cast their votes in strict compliance with Covid-19 precautions in Madhupur, as the assembly constituency goes to polls on Saturday to decide fate of six candidates in fray.

Officials at chief electoral office claimed that all preparations related to the by-election were completed. “We have made adequate security arrangements to conduct free and fair polls. Special precautions have been taken at each booth in view of Covid-19, so that electors can come and vote without hesitation,” said state chief electoral officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar.

He said a specially designed video message regarding Covid-19 guidelines was also circulated among polling personnel and voters.

Covid-19 patients can also exercise their franchise, but they will be allowed to vote at the last hour of the polling day. “The patients and polling staff will be in PPE kits to conduct polling,” Kumar said.

Officials said polling stations were sanitized and voters will not be allowed to enter the booth without mask. However, arrangement of providing masks has also been made at polling station for voters, they said.

In a bid to ensure social distancing, circles have been marked at a distance of six feet. Thermal scanners will be placed at entry of every polling station. Voters will be provided gloves to press the EVM button, officials said.

Polling will be conducted across 487 stations and will start from 7am and conclude at 6pm. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

As many as six candidates--including Ganga Narayan Singh from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hafizul Hasan from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Ashok Kumar Thakur (independent), Uttam Kumar Yadav (independent), Kisan Kumar Bathwal (independent) and Rajendra Kumar (independent)--are in the fray to try their luck.

However, the assembly constituency in Santhal Paragana division has traditionally witnessed a direct electoral battle between the ruling JMM and main opposition BJP.

The Madhupur seat went vacant after demise of minority welfare minister Haji Hussain Ansari. The serving minister and four-term legislator from Madhupur died of a heart attack on October 3, a day after recovering from Covid-19.

Deoghar deputy commissioner (DC) cum district electoral officer on Friday inspected security arrangements at polling booths, strong room and counting places.

During inspection at Charki Pahadi-based strong room, DC Manjunath Bhajantri directed concerned officials of the district administration for ensuring proper safety of strong room, EVMs, VVPATs and their transportation to counting centre after polling.

Polling party members have been given special medical kit. Besides protection from Covid-19, medicines for blood pressure, asthma and heart ailments have been provided in the kit.