Staged assault, fake injuries and extortion: Muz’nagar cops bust plot to derail rape case; CHC man among 2 held

The Muzaffarnagar police exposed a meticulous conspiracy involving a fake attempt-to-murder case, forged injuries, and extortion - all to weaken the investigation in an ongoing rape case. Two persons, including a staff member of the community health centre (CHC) in Bhopa, have been arrested in connection with the plot. Accused Aftab Alam along with CHC staffer Mohd Khalid was arrested by Muzaffarnagar police (HT Photo)

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP), Sanjay Kumar Verma, the case unfolded on July 27, when a man named Ammar, son of Mohammad Hasan, filed a complaint at Bhopa police station. He alleged that his elder brother, Aftab Alam, was shot at while inspecting their sugarcane fields. The complaint named Gul Sanvwar and Savir, sons of Shamsher, along with an unidentified third person as the attackers. A case was registered under BNS Section 109(1) (attempt to murder).

However, what seemed to be a straightforward case of violence soon turned out to be a calculated hoax.

During the investigation, police uncovered that Ammar’s brother Mujammil was in jail in a rape case filed two months ago by the wife of one of the accused in the fake firing case, Gul Sanvwar. With his bail already rejected, the family of the accused allegedly began pressuring the rape survivor to withdraw the case.

When the survivor refused to agree to a settlement, Ammar and his associates devised a scheme to file a false firing case to frame the rape victim’s husband and his family members. A crucial player in this plan was Khalid, a ward boy posted at the CHC in Bhopa, who created a fake medical report to show Aftab as injured in the firing.

On July 27, Aftab was inflicted with fake injuries using anaesthetic and surgical tools. He was then taken to a forested area where blank aerial shots were fired to simulate a crime scene. The police were informed via emergency helpline Dial 112, and a false FIR was subsequently lodged.

Meanwhile, Ammar allegedly extorted ₹50,000 from the rape survivor’s husband and was demanding an additional ₹5 lakh under threats of further false cases and harassment.

The truth came to light when police examined the medical report and found glaring discrepancies. Upon deeper probe, the entire conspiracy was unravelled. Acting swiftly, police arrested Aftab Alam and CHC staffer Mohd Khalid.

From their possession, police recovered ₹30,000 in cash, surgical equipment, anesthetic drugs, a blood-soaked vial used to mimic bullet wounds, and a burnt kurta used to stage the fake attack.

Both accused were arrested on Wednesday, and further legal proceedings are underway. The police are also examining the role of others involved in the conspiracy, including whether any more government employees were complicit.